PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 389,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

