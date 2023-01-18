PDS Planning Inc Sells 551 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $79.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

