Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$51.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.07.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

