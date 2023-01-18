Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $313.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.40. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $354.81. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

