Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 120.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

