Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Pentair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

