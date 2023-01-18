Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP John Robert Kline Sells 10,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Robert Kline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26.

On Wednesday, October 26th, John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 340,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

