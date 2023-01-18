Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.