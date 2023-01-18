PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 122,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,268. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

