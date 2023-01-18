Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.36

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 3129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,371 shares of company stock worth $2,368,147. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Phreesia by 33.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 55.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 394,599 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 57.1% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Phreesia by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.