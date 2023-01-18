Pirate Chain Price Up 10.5% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $78.28 million and $162,618.75 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00214648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,246,677 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

