PLC Ultima (PLCU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $597,059.19

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $555.85 or 0.02684693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $336.66 million and approximately $597,059.19 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

