Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of PLMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

