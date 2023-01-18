PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) & Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Financial Survey

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -9.10 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($1.53) -0.38

PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -8.44% -6.18% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -2,937.50% -2,852.45%

Volatility and Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PolyMet Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PolyMet Mining beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

