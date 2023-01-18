Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
PDEX stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.