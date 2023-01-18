Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

