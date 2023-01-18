Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Probe Metals Stock Performance

PROBF stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

About Probe Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.