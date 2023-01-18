Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Up 124.7% in December

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the December 15th total of 113,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PCSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,716. The company has a market cap of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Stories

