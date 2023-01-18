Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Profire Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,014. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

