Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,028,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,911,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,079,000 after buying an additional 239,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,425,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,058,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,362,000 after buying an additional 67,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

