ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.61. Approximately 813,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,429,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
