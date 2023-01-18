ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.61. Approximately 813,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,429,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,956 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,139,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 284,397 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

