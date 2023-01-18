PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares Up 9.3%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 119,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.