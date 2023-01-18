PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares Up 9.3%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 119,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.