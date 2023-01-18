PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 9,200.0% in December

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 9,200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 91,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,193. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.96.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.