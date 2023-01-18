PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 9,200.0% in December

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 9,200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 91,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,193. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.96.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
