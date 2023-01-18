PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 65,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 45,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.