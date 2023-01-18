Pundi X (New) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001905 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $102.95 million and approximately $22.68 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.41379184 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $18,428,156.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

