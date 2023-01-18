Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 35.9% in December

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 109,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,203. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
