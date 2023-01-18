Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 35.9% in December

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 109,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,203. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 148,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 120,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

