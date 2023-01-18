Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Issued By Cormark

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$141.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.79.

TSE:TSU opened at C$44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$47.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

