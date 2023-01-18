Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 1,264.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

