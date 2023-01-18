Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vulcan Materials Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

