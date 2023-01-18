QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $240,702.50 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004724 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.98678028 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $244,582.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

