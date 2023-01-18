QITMEER NETWORK One Day Volume Tops $252,337.90 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004635 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $252,337.90 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00421892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.52 or 0.29613735 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00757262 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.98678028 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $244,582.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

