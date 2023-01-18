Qtum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.01 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00011101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $246.09 million and approximately $34.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.90 or 0.07390628 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00078523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00030723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00057281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,499,228 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

