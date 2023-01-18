Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.39 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00011239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $249.87 million and approximately $33.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.37 or 0.07446659 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00081478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,498,668 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

