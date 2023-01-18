Quaero Capital S.A. Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 3.1% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.95. 26,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

