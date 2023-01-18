QUASA Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $109.38 million and $124,911.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00039272 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00230538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00141929 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,474.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

