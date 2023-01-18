Rakon (RKN) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $67.71 million and approximately $15,320.88 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00436043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.91 or 0.30607019 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00760513 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars.

