Rathbones Group Plc Acquires 9,994 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rathbones Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.5% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

CAT traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

