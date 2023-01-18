Rathbones Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rathbones Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc owned 0.19% of Xylem worth $30,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,505,000 after buying an additional 100,543 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of XYL traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.13. 11,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,582. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

