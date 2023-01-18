Rathbones Group Plc Has $121.17 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.5% of Rathbones Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $121,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,124,000 after buying an additional 429,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.64. 65,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.