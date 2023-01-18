Rathbones Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rathbones Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,493 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 957,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,144,426. The firm has a market cap of $269.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

