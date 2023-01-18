Rathbones Group Plc Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rathbones Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,602 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Rathbones Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rathbones Group Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $92,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The stock has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

