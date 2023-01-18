Rathbones Group Plc Purchases 107,512 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rathbones Group Plc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,512 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after purchasing an additional 474,919 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

PANW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.05. 109,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,394. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -291.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.