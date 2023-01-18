Rathbones Group Plc Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rathbones Group Plc boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $11,433,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $229.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.93 and its 200 day moving average is $246.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.