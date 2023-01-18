Rathbones Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,503 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc owned about 0.10% of Autodesk worth $39,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,796. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day moving average is $200.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

