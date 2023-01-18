Rathbones Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rathbones Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,837 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $42,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. 226,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,004. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

