Rathbones Group Plc Sells 12,624 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.94. The stock had a trading volume of 339,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

