Rathbones Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rathbones Group Plc trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.8% of Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rathbones Group Plc owned 0.14% of Accenture worth $226,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average of $282.17. The company has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $360.10.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,341 shares of company stock worth $15,894,199 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.