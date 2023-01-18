Raydium Market Cap Reaches $41.07 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,846,282 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

