Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,521 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 288,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

