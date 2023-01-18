RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,433,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,811,000 after purchasing an additional 259,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

