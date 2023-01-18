Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $107.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

